A man who was a person of interest for multiple thefts in three Northwest Tennessee counties has died.

The Banner reports 32-year-old Billy Andrew Smothers, of Huntingdon, died Friday at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

A news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is expected to be released at a later date.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan said last week that Smothers had an active arrest warrant from Carroll County for stealing a vehicle, as well as an active federal arrest warrant.

Smothers was a person of interest in Weakley County involving a residential break-in and gun theft, the theft of a vehicle from a car dealership in Martin, and the theft of a goose-neck trailer in Dresden.

Smothers was also a person of interest in Henry County for the theft of a vehicle and a cattle trailer.