Teddy Pettigrew resigned his position as the head coach of the Milan Bulldogs football team yesterday.

According to the Sun, Pettigrew said he was forced to resign after two consecutive second-place finishes within Region 7-3A.

Pettigrew said he was given the ultimatum by Milan administration to either resign and address his team, or be fired and not get to address his team.

Coach Pettigrew was with the team for 16 seasons total, and the past two as the head coach. In those two seasons, Milan went 14-11, reaching the quarterfinals last season. This season ended with a 19-16 loss to Wooddale in the Second Round.

Pettigrew says he plans to keep teaching at Milan for now, and that his coaching days are not over.