The Martin Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that injured a man.

Chief Don Teal says just before 1:00 Saturday morning, Martin Police officers responded to The Station Apartments on Peach Street after an individual had reportedly been shot.

Officers spoke with 24-year-old Antonio Hogard, Jr. and 27-year-old Adrian Oliver, who both said that they were confronted by multiple individuals who attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

The two said during the altercation, a shot was fired which struck 23-year-old Charles Brown III.

Investigators interviewed Brown at West Tennessee Healthcare-Volunteer Hospital in Martin before he was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital with his injuries. He was later treated and released.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-5355 or Crimestoppers at (731) 587-2611.