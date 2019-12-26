The suspect accused of fatally stabbing two men in Nashville is being held on a $5 million bond.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 23-year-old Michael Mosley was captured Christmas Day in Cheatham County after a four day search by authorities.

Mosley is accused in the Saturday attack at a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two men and wounded another.

According to police, the attack started as an argument over an “unwanted advancement” made by a man toward a woman at the bar, who was a friend of the victims.

Mosley previously was convicted of robbery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault.

In the aggravated assault case, he was found to have stabbed a man and cut a woman in 2015. In the misdemeanor assault case, he was found to have squirted urine out of a shampoo bottle onto a jail employee on Christmas Day that year.

The reward for information surrounding Mosley during the search had increased to $42,500 as of Wednesday.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee had authorized a $10,000 reward contribution, while a group of Nashville businesses added $20,000 to that reward; sports journalist Clay Travis chipped in $10,000. The TBI also offered $2,500 for information.

Mosley is being held in the Metro jail on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.