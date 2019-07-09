A familiar voice to WCMT listeners is the new leader of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy has been elected to lead the WHCA. Portnoy will serve a three-year term as an at-large member and become president in the final year of his term, starting in July 2021.

Putting on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be his responsibility in the spring of 2022. Portnoy is the first radio correspondent elected to serve as WHCA president since his former ABC colleague Ann Compton had the duty in 2008.

Portnoy, a Washington-based reporter for nearly two decades, joined CBS News in 2015.

