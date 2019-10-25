Weakley County residents will have the opportunity to discard their old or unused prescription drugs during Saturday’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is sponsored by the Weakley County Prevention Coalition who will be manning four drop-off locations throughout the county.

Locations include City Drug in Gleason from 9:00 to 1:00, and from 10:00 to 2:00 at Festival Park in downtown Martin, Tate Family Food in Greenfield, and Fred’s in Dresden.

Program Director Courtney Echols tells Thunderbolt Radio News how the Prevention Coalition benefits Weakley County.

The Drug Enforcement Association announced Wednesday that for the first time, electronic vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted at drug drop-off locations.

The Weakley County Prevention Coalition will also be giving out free prescription drug lock boxes.