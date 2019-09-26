With the razing of the former Reed Center building in downtown Martin, the property will soon be cleared for construction on the new Martin Public Library.

The multi-million dollar 21st Century library will be located on the corner of North Lindell and University streets.

Dr. Nick Dunagan, with the Martin Public Library Foundation, says the organization has been raising money to help in funding the new library.

Dr. Dunagan says there are three key points on the importance of a new 21st Century library.

Dr. Dunagan says he expects ground to be broken for the new library in November, and after a 12 month construction period, the new library should be completed by early 2021.