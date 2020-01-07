Weakley County attorney Allison Whitledge will be sending a letter of concern to a local utility district regarding unsatisfactory work along right-of-ways in the northern part of the county.

At Monday’s meeting of the Weakley County Public Works Committee, County Road Supervisor Charles Ross presented his concerns over the installation of gas lines in northern Weakley County by West Tennessee Public Utility District.

Ross says the utility district’s work along Green Road and Tumbling Creek/Steel Levee Road, in particular, was not outside five feet of the right-of-way, as required by permit.

County Mayor Jake Bynum then told the committee of a discussion he had Friday with West Tennessee Public Utility District General Manager Brent Dillahunty.

Following the discussion, it was decided that County Attorney Allison Whitledge would send a letter asking the utility district to correct to the work along the two locations.