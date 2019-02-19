The Weakley County Public Works Committee voted Tuesday to move the consideration of a multi-million dollar building for the Weakley County Highway Department to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee.

The Public Works Committee was presented Tuesday with revised drawings and budget figures from TLM Associates and Henson Construction.

The budget revision decreased the cost of the project from $3.25 million dollars to $2.8 million dollars, or roughly $450,000 dollars.

The proposed project would include converting the existing shop to operations, converting open storage to a new shop, new equipment storage, and new administrative offices.

In other business, the committee voted to move a request of $450,000 for new equipment for the County Highway Department to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee.