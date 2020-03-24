Seven-year Lake County High School football coach Josh Puckett has accepted a different coaching position at Shelbyville Central High School in Bedford County.

Coach Puckett led the Falcons to a (61-26) record, including (13-4) in postseason play.

Speaking with WCMT Sports, Coach Puckett explained the thought that went into making this decision.

In the past three seasons, Lake County went to two-straight semifinals in the state playoffs in 2017 and ’18 before capping off last season as (15-0) state champions in Class-A. Lake County had not won a state championship since the 1980 and ’85 seasons.

As for the Golden Eagles, Shelbyville had an (11-2) record in Class 5-A last season, losing to Summit in the quarterfinals. Coach Puckett explained why Shelbyville Central was the best fit for him, and told what challenges a 5-A school will bring.

Coach Puckett says he gathered his team and close friends Monday night to break the news.

Coach Puckett went on to give his thanks to the Falcon faithful.

Lake County will now look to fill its vacant head football coach position.