Quick action by homeowners and the Sharon Fire Department Sunday night saved a family’s home.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says around 5:40 Sunday evening, the Sharon Fire Department was dispatched to the home of Brent and Karen Harper at 516 East Main Street after they reported a grease fire in the kitchen.

Brent Harper tried to use a home fire extinguisher, but it didn’t function, and immediately sought help from Chief Eddings, the Harper’s next door neighbor.

Chief Eddings says he brought a fire extinguisher from his home and, upon entering the home, discovered heavy smoke and flames in the kitchen.

Eddings dispensed his extinguisher onto the fire and had to exit the home due to the smoke and heat.

The Harper’s grandson grabbed a fire extinguisher off the Weakley County School bus that Karen Harper drives and met Chief Eddings at the front door and both re-entered the house, dispensing the second extinguisher.

Both exited the house to retrieve an additional extinguisher brought over by Eddings’ wife before making a third attempt to put out the fire.

Chief Eddings says the third attempt was unsuccessful due to the smoke and heat.

The Sharon Fire Department arrived on the scene and provided assistance for the intense smoke and heat.

The fire was extinguished and smoke removed from the structure.

There were no injuries.

In a statement, Chief Eddings says every home needs smoke alarms and at least two fire extinguishers.