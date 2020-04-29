Lake County High School Athletic Director Mike Moore announced that 29 year-old Cory Quinn has been named the next head football coach of the Falcons.

Mr. Moore told about the hiring process that was a bit different this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Quinn told WCMT Sports why he felt Lake County was the right fit for him and his family.

Mr. Moore told WCMT Sports about Coach Quinn’s coaching history.

Coach Quinn told how he plans to meet his players with the restrictions in place right now.

Coach Quinn replaces seven-year head football coach Josh Puckett who led the Falcons to a (15-0) state championship season this past fall. Moore says Lake County was able to have spring training in February as the Falcons have made this transition. The Falcons are set to kick off the football season August 21st at Union City.