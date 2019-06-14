Murray State University is hitting the road in July with the Racers Roadshow, an
eight-day tour of nine locations featuring special guests including Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, Director of Athletics Kevin Saal, mascot Dunker, faculty, staff, and students.
The Roadshow stops include locations in the University’s 18-county service region as well as Owensboro, Louisville, and Nashville, and are geared toward Racer supporters, fans, alumni, students and particularly future Racer students who are either part of this fall’s incoming class or are interested in attending Murray State.
At these events, both admitted and prospective students along with their families are invited to learn more about Murray State and are eligible for prizes and giveaways that include scholarship drawings.
Guests will enjoy appetizers and refreshments at each event as well as conversations and fun with fellow Racer supporters.
The first event is scheduled for July 8 at the Mayfield-Graves Country Club with stops in Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Henderson, Paducah, Owensboro, Louisville, and Nashville before concluding on July 18 with an event at the President’s home, Oakhurst, that evening in Murray.
The events are free and open to the public; however, an RSVP is requested at murraystate.edu/racersroadshow or by contacting Carol Brunn at 270-809-3023 or [email protected]
A tentative list of Racers Roadshow stops can be found below. Event details are subject to change.
Mayfield
Monday, July 8 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mayfield-Graves Country Club
1301 W. Broadway
Hopkinsville
Tuesday, July 9 • 4-6 p.m.
Hopkinsville Sportsplex
155 Tilley Way
Madisonville
Tuesday, July 9 • 7-9 p.m.
Crowded House Restaurant
26 W. Center Street
Henderson
Wednesday, July 10 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill
117 2nd Street
Sponsored by Field & Main Bank
Paducah
Thursday, July 11 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mellow Mushroom
3121 Broadway Street
Owensboro
Monday, July 15 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
International Bluegrass Museum
311 W. 2nd Street
Louisville
Tuesday, July 16 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Kentucky Derby Museum at
Churchill Downs, 704 Central Ave.
Nashville
Wednesday, July 17 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike
Murray
Thursday, July 18 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Oakhurst (President’s Home)
1510 Main Street