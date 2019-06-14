Murray State University is hitting the road in July with the Racers Roadshow, an

eight-day tour of nine locations featuring special guests including Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, Director of Athletics Kevin Saal, mascot Dunker, faculty, staff, and students.

The Roadshow stops include locations in the University’s 18-county service region as well as Owensboro, Louisville, and Nashville, and are geared toward Racer supporters, fans, alumni, students and particularly future Racer students who are either part of this fall’s incoming class or are interested in attending Murray State.

At these events, both admitted and prospective students along with their families are invited to learn more about Murray State and are eligible for prizes and giveaways that include scholarship drawings.

Guests will enjoy appetizers and refreshments at each event as well as conversations and fun with fellow Racer supporters.

The first event is scheduled for July 8 at the Mayfield-Graves Country Club with stops in Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Henderson, Paducah, Owensboro, Louisville, and Nashville before concluding on July 18 with an event at the President’s home, Oakhurst, that evening in Murray.

The events are free and open to the public; however, an RSVP is requested at murraystate.edu/racersroadshow or by contacting Carol Brunn at 270-809-3023 or [email protected]

A tentative list of Racers Roadshow stops can be found below. Event details are subject to change.

Mayfield

Monday, July 8 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mayfield-Graves Country Club

1301 W. Broadway

Hopkinsville

Tuesday, July 9 • 4-6 p.m.

Hopkinsville Sportsplex

155 Tilley Way

Madisonville

Tuesday, July 9 • 7-9 p.m.

Crowded House Restaurant

26 W. Center Street

Henderson

Wednesday, July 10 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

117 2nd Street

Sponsored by Field & Main Bank

Paducah

Thursday, July 11 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mellow Mushroom

3121 Broadway Street

Owensboro

Monday, July 15 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.

International Bluegrass Museum

311 W. 2nd Street

Louisville

Tuesday, July 16 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Derby Museum at

Churchill Downs, 704 Central Ave.

Nashville

Wednesday, July 17 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike

Murray

Thursday, July 18 • 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Oakhurst (President’s Home)

1510 Main Street