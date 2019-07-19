The Murray State men’s basketball team will be part of the eight-team field for the 2019 Gulf Coast Showcase to be held Thanksgiving week in Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena.

The Racers will play three games in three days November 25 -27, starting with a game against the La Salle Explorers (Nov. 25) at 6:30.

Murray State’s second game (Nov. 26) will come against either Wright State or Weber State.

The Racers’ final day of play (Nov. 27) will come against one of the four teams that make up the upper bracket: Northeastern, South Alabama, Drake and Miami (OH).

MSU returns to the Gulf Coast Showcase after they first played in the event in 2015 and made it to the championship game.

The field of eight is a strong one, including Murray State who competed in the NCAA Tournament last March and won a first-round game against Marquette.