Murray State Athletics has released the 2020 Murray State volleyball schedule which looks a bit different than previous seasons due to COVID-19.

The 2020-21 season was postponed from the fall and moved to the spring. It is set to begin the first week of February and will consist of a 16-game conference-only schedule.

The OVC will play a Sunday/Monday format with two midweek games against its team’s travel partner, Austin Peay. Murray State will open the season on the road in Clarksville against Austin Peay and compete in the First Financial Bank Battle of the Border contest Feb. 2nd and 3rd. The Racers hosts their home opener versus Eastern Kentucky at Racer Arena on Feb. 8th.

Details on the OVC Tournament will be announced at a later date.