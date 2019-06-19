Rain appears to be a factor in two accidents Tuesday afternoon in Weakley County.

The two separate incidents happened around the same time during a late-afternoon downpour in the Ken-Tenn area.

One accident happened near Terrell Road while the other happened near North McCombs.

Officials say no serious injuries were reported in either accident.

With rain and possible storms expected to move through the Ken-Tenn area again this afternoon, motorists are reminded to slow down on wet roadways and turn on your headlights when using your windshield wipers.