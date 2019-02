As the Ken-Tenn area is being inundated with rainfall, the Weakley County Highway Department is busy keeping the roads clear and the ditches and culverts free of debris.

Weakley County Road Supervisor Charles Ross tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Ross says his crews have been busy during the rainy days.

Ross says if anyone notices flooding or road damage on a Weakley County road to contact the highway department or the Sheriff’s Department after hours.