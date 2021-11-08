Randall McGowan, 65, Sharon

Funeral services for Randall McGowan, age 65, of Sharon, will be Monday, November 8, 2021, at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Burial will be in the Macks Grove Cemetery near Dresden.

Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore will be officiating.

McGowan had recently retired as a Captain from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the “Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice” fundraiser for underprivileged children at Christmas. Donations can be sent to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Attn: Eric Smith, P.O.Box 545, Dresden, TN 38225.