A charge of Rape of a Child against a Weakley County man was dismissed Wednesday in General Sessions Court, with a new charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor added.

59-year-old Clarence Allen Grantham, of Gleason, was originally arrested in March with indecent exposure after several 10-year-old girls told authorities Grantham had shown them pornography.

During a search of his home, investigators phone nude photos of the girls on Grantham’s phone.

Grantham’s next court appearance will be June 12. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.