Registration is now open for the 25th annual Skyhawk Club Golf Tournament.

The four-person scramble tournament is set for June 20 at at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon and is once again sponsored by Alexander Thompson Arnold, PLLC and Security Bank and Trust Company.

Registration begins at 11:00 while a catered lunch will be served at 11:30. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 12:30.

Prizes will be awarded to first, second, third, fourth and last places. A “longest drive”, “closest to the pin” and “most accurate drive” contest will also take place, in addition to a putting contest for a 2019-20 Champions Club membership.

Participants can also sign up for a giveaway package for the Skyhawk football game at Florida on September 7, which includes roundtrip airfare for two, two-night hotel accommodations, two game tickets and two sideline passes.

Participants will receive an 18-hole green fee and a golf cart, a goody bag including a Skyhawk hat and golf balls, the aforementioned catered lunch, access to beverage stations, and an opportunity to play with UT Martin coaches and staff.

The entry fee for the tournament is $75 per golfer while sponsorship packages are also available. A hole sponsorship is available for $100 while a birdie sponsorship is $175 and gets the participant one single entry into the tournament and a hole sponsorship. An eagle sponsorship is $400 and includes a foursome of golfers to go along with a hole sponsorship. A Skyhawk sponsorship is available for $750 and includes two foursomes of golfers and two hole sponsorships. The deadline for entry is June 13.

The Skyhawk Club is UT Martin’s official organization for generating private financial support for its athletic programs. Contributions through the Skyhawk Club help expand scholarship opportunities for student-athletes, maintain and improve physical facilities, provide academic support programming and provide many other resources necessary to help UT Martin compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.

For more information, contact Lora McDonald at (731) 881-3630 or [email protected]