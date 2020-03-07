The remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell were discovered Friday night in East Tennessee.

In a press conference late Friday night, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says, acting on a tip, investigators found the remains of the child on the property of a relative of Megan Boswell, the child’s mother.

Megan Boswell, age 18, is currently in jail on a charge of false report after giving investigators conflicting information in the case.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued in February for Evelyn. However, investigators later learned that Evelyn had been missing since December.

Sheriff Cassidy says the remains have been sent for autopsy and that the investigation is ongoing.