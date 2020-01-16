State Representatives Andy Holt, of Dresden, and Rusty Grills, of Newbern, along with State Senator John Stevens, of Huntingdon, have announced Everett-Stewart Regional Airport in Union City is receiving a grant for over $736,000 from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The grant is available through TDOT’s Aeronautics Economic Development Fund and will be used to construct a corporate hangar and ramp at the airport.

The grant will also fund construction of an access driveway and parking for a maintenance facility at the airport.

The Everett-Stewart Regional Airport serves Obion and Weakley Counties.