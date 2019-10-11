A judge has denied a request to suppress a confession and other statements by a teenager charged in the January 2018 shooting that killed two students and injured 14 others at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.

Marshall County Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson filed the decision Thursday in the case against 17-year-old Gabe Parker, who is accused of fatally shooting Preston Cope and Bailey Holt. He’s charged as an adult.

Defense attorneys had argued that investigators didn’t obtain a proper waiver of Parker’s Miranda rights, didn’t correctly contact his mother and didn’t properly comply with the mother’s request for an attorney.

Jameson said in his ruling that investigators did follow proper procedures, and the statements would remain in the case record.

(AP)