The TBI has announced a reward in an effort to bring justice to those responsible for a 2015 homicide in Lauderdale County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says in December 2015, 23-year-old Clarence Carlington Evans was shot and killed inside a barbershop located on Watkins Street in Ripley.

Two other individuals were shot in the incident and survived.

In an effort to generate leads, the TBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators in this ongoing case should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.