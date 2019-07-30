Weakley County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the subject that left the scene of a two-vehicle accident last week in downtown Martin.

On Friday, a victim was involved in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Lindell Streets.

The victim described the vehicle that left the scene as an older white van, which was later found abandoned on Summer Street with the keys and license plate missing.

It was later learned that the owner of the van left it abandoned on Carolyn Street with the keys left in it, because of mechanical problems.

Anyone with good information should contact Weakley County Crime Stoppers at 587-2611.

Callers will remain anonymous.