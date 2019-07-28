Authorities in Middle Tennessee are investigating the deaths of three people who died after overdosing on drugs in a home.

WTVF-TV reports police in Lebanon are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people who distributed the drugs causing the deaths.

Police said three people were found dead in a home in Lebanon on July 18.

Community groups and churches in Wilson County are working to stop an increasing number of drug overdoses.

The Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church in Lebanon is trying to raise money for funeral expenses for the three people who died.