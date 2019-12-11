A reward is being offered for information in the theft of flags and flagpoles taken from Persimmon Hills Golf Course near Sharon.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says sometime between sundown Tuesday night and sunrise Wednesday morning, several flags and flagpoles were stolen from the golf course.

Weakley County CrimeStoppers is offering up to $100 for information leading to a conviction in the case.

If anyone knows who took the items or where they can be found, call CrimeStoppers or the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

All information will be kept confidential.