Former Greenfield School principal Mike Riggs is returning to Weakley County to take over the Gleason High School boys basketball program.

Along with coaching the high school boys team, Riggs will assist with junior high boys and girls.

Riggs comes to Gleason from Trenton Middle School where he coached the past two years.

Riggs previously coached Dresden Middle School boys and girls and Dresden High School girls.

At Gleason, Riggs replaces Chris Leo, who stepped down from the position.