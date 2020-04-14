A Ripley man is in the Lauderdale County Jail charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says a joint investigation by TBI agents and the Ripley Police Department resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Juwun Lake.

McAlister says just before 10:00 Saturday night, Ripley Police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Lockard Street and found the bodies of 41-year-old Dietrich Rogers and 30-year-old Joshua Yancy.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents and investigators with the Ripley Police Department and Dyersburg Police Department developed information that identified Lake as the person responsible.

On Tuesday, Lake was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. He remains jailed without bond in the Lauderdale County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance.