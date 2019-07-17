A Lauderdale County man has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with a child rape investigation in Lake County.

TBI Public Information Officer for West Tennessee Keli McAlister says 20-year-old Austin Brewer, of Ripley, was indicted by the Lake County Grand Jury on two counts of Rape of a Child, one count of Aggravated Sexual Battery – Under 13, and two counts of Incest.

The indictment stems from an investigation that began last September, when TBI agents joined the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in investigating allegations of a sexual assault against a child.

McAlister says during the investigation, agents learned that between the months of July and September of 2017, Brewer sexually assaulted a young female family member at a home in Lake County.

Brewer was arrested Tuesday is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bond.