Rob Goad, of Martin, has been named the new Executive Director for Paris-Henry County Industrial Development.

Goad has spent the past 15 years working with Northwest Tennessee Development District helping rural communities secure grants to improve public infrastructure and spur economic development.

Goad, a UT Martin graduate, is a 2016 graduate of the Weakley County Leadership program, a 2017 graduate of the WestStar Leadership Program, and a 2018 graduate of the Delta Leadership Institute Program.

He currently serves on the Advisory Board for the Carl Perkins Child Abuse Prevention Center and the Martin Housing Authority.

Goad officially begins his new position on December 1st.