Weakley County Commissioner Roger VanCleave passed away at his home Monday morning after a long illness.

Mr. VanCleave was 70 and was serving his fourth term as Weakley County Commissioner for the 7th District.

He served two consecutive terms from 1986-1994.

Mr. VanCleave was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Union City and was a graduate of Martin High School and UT Martin.

He was a past board member for We Care Ministries and was a member of Gardner United Methodist Church where he served as a Lay Delegate and Lay Leader.

He was also a U.S. Marine veteran.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.