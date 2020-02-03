Nationally syndicated and WCMT talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced Monday that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh told his national radio audience doctors confirmed his diagnosis two weeks ago.

Limbaugh said he will be “out of the studio for treatment, or reaction to treatment…..and will ….try to host the show as often as I can.”

Hear Limbaugh’s announce here…

The conservative talk show host has been a part of WCMT’s programming for nearly 30 years.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle said “Rush is from the Heartland. Today’s announcement hits close to home. He grew up in Cape Girardeau on a local radio station there and he’s a household name. Rush has been on our station almost 30 years and has carried the 11-2pm time slot on WCMT since we added him to our line up in his early years. ”

Tinkle went on to say “Rush is the god-father of Talk Radio. ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ It doesn’t make any difference if you’re an Independent, ￼￼Democrat, Republican etc we’ve found people just tune in to listen to what he has to say…..period.” Tinkle said “we pray for his health and that the doctors can eliminate the cancer from his body.”￼

WCMT airs the￼ Rush Limbaugh Show from 11-2 weekdays on 1410 AM and on 92.7, 96.1, 99.7, 100.5 and 103.3￼￼ FM stations.