Rutherford native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy

GULFPORT, Miss. – Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world.

Lt. Trey Wiese, a Rutherford native, is one of those sailors.

Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects.

Wiese graduated from Gibson County High School in 2013. He graduated from The University of Memphis in 2017 with a degree in civil engineering, after earning a four-year Naval ROTC scholarship.

Wiese currently serves with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.

“I’d like to thank my dad, Jacob, for the mentorship he provided to me growing up,” said Wiese. “He was a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps. I’d also like to thank my mom, Amy, for always being there for me.”

The values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Rutherford.

“Growing up playing football, we were not that good at the time,” said Wiese. “So, a lot of people didn’t want to play because we lost a lot. The group of guys that continued really met adversity head on and were the definition of perseverance. That work ethic and tenacity helps me overcome challenges to this day.”

Serving in the Navy means Wiese is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy offers a show of force,” said Wiese. “We are a presence around the world to help keep the peace.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.

“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”

Wiese has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m proud to see my sailors grow and improve on a daily basis,” said Wiese.

Wiese can take pride in continuing an 80-year legacy of service in the United States Navy.

“Being in the Navy means a lot,” added Wiese. “It’s given me a chance to serve a calling higher than myself; something I truly believe in.”

