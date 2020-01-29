The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department now has a lifesaving machine available with each deputy on patrol around the clock thanks to a donation from a local charity.

Tuesday afternoon, the Sadie Saves Charity presented Chief Deputy Mark Black, Captain Terry McDade, and Deputy Gary Eddings with eight Automated External Defibrillators valued at over $8,000 dollars.

Eddings says the lifesaving AEDs will be placed in deputies’ patrol cars responding to emergency calls across Weakley County.

The charity is named for Sadie Cook, a Gleason High School graduate and marketing major at UT Martin, who, at just 20 years of age in 2010, died of a bronchial asthma attack, possibly triggered by an allergic reaction.

Sadie’s sister, and charity President, Savanna Wilson, tells Thunderbolt Radio News what the organization means to her family.

The organization raises money to help save lives with the purchase of EpiPens and AED machines.

You can find out more about the Sadie Saves Charity by visiting their website at http://sadiesaves.org.