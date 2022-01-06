School and Business Closures for 1/6
Friday School Closings
Weakley County Schools
Gibson County Schools
Milan Special School District
Trenton Special School District
Carroll Academy
Other closings/cancellations
Weakley County Head Start will be closed Friday
MTD will not run 2nd or 3rd shift Thursday. For those who feel they can get to work safely, there will be work available in the maintenance and tool room. For 2nd shift workers only, they will have work available in press room and shipping and receiving. 3rd shift press room and shipping and receiving will not work.
A decision regarding Friday’s schedule will be made at 3pm Thursday
UFP’s second shift is canceled Thursday night and will be on a two-hour delay Friday with work beginning at 8am