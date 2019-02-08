Two people were injured in a crash involving a Weakley County School bus and a pick-up truck Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Dresden.

The accident happened in front of TJ’s convenience store.

A student on the bus was transported with minor injuries and the driver of the pick-up truck was also transported with minor injuries.

During Thursday night’s Weakley County School Board meeting, Director of Schools Randy Frazier thanked emergency personnel, school personnel, and even parents who responded to the scene.

We’ll have more details on the accident Friday morning.