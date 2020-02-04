TBI agents have arrested a second person in connection with a 2019 double shooting in Ripley.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says last April, at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents joined the Ripley Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred at a home in the 100 block of Church Street.

A visitor of the home, 29-year-old William Black, died as a result of his injuries and another visitor was critically wounded.

During the course of the investigation, the TBI identified 39-year-old Terry Johnson as the individual responsible for the shootings.

After further investigation, it was determined that 36-year-old Antonio Gause was part of the robbery that led to the murder of Black.

On Monday, Gause was indicted by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury on charges of First Degree Felony Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Accessory After the Fact.

That same day, he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The Lauderdale County Grand Jury also returned indictments for Johnson on counts of First Degree Felony Murder, First Degree Premediated Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Felony Possession of a Firearm, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Tampering with a Tracking Device, as well as two counts of Employing a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Johnson has remained incarcerated since turning himself into authorities on April 22, 2019.