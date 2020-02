The Selmer Police Chief has been indicted on charges surrounding the theft of a cell phone being held as seized property.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 77-year-old Neal Burks was indicted Monday with Official Misconduct and Theft of Property under $1,000 dollars.

Burks was booked into the McNairy County Jail and released on a $5,000 dollar bond.

Burks’ son, Michael Burks, was also charged in this case.