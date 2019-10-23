The Sharon City Board is taking steps to address an order from the State Water and Wastewater Finance Board.

During Monday night’s meeting, City Recorder Donna Stricklin read a letter from the state board.

The state order required the City of Sharon to have a rate study and policy review, with the recommendation of Mark Butler to do the study and review for a cost of $3,000 dollars.

Alderman James Gary Roberts explained the detail of the required study.

The City of Sharon has until October 31st to submit the contract with Butler to the State and a deadline of February 28th of next year to submit a report of plan implementation to the State Water and Wastewater Finance Board.

The City of Greenfield recently implemented changes to its policy to satisfy an order from the state board.