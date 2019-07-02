A Sharon City Board member was involved in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says the accident happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon as Alderwoman Ali Stalter and her two children, 11-year-old Madison Stalter and 6-year-old Carson Stalter, were traveling northbound on Highway 45 when a southbound Dodge Charger, driven by 32-year-old Brittany Canada, of Sharon, attempted to turn across the highway onto Mt. Vernon Road and struck Stalter’s SUV in the side.

The Stalter vehicle flipped three times and came to rest in a ditch by the railroad tracks.

All three occupants of the Stalter vehicle were wearing seatbelts and the two children were uninjured.

Miss Stalter was taken by ambulance to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin for shoulder and knee injuries and was released Monday night.

Meanwhile, Canada and a child passenger in her car were not injured.

Canada was arrested for DUI and Driving on a Revoked License.

The THP is investigating.