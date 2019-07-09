The Sharon City Board met Monday night in its regular monthly meeting.

The board discussed the city’s decision from last month to mow lots and yards that are in violation of city code.

The board agreed to table the discussion of a total amount to charge property owners to next month.

In other business, the board approved a motion to renovate the City Hall with a cost of no more than $10,000 dollars.

Sharon School teacher Missy Estes gave the board an update on the idea of a recycling trailer that was presented to the board earlier this year by the Sharon School 6th Grade class.

Miss Estes said a Parent-Community Involvement Committee is being organized to discuss where to place the recycling trailer in the city.