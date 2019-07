The Sharon City Board met Monday night in its regular monthly meeting.

The board discussed the cityโ€™s decision from last month to mow lots and yards that are in violation of city code.

The board agreed to table the discussion of a total amount to charge property owners to next month.

In other business, the board approved a motion to renovate the City Hall with a cost of no more than $10,000 dollars.

Sharon School teacher Missy Estes gave the board an update on the idea of a recycling trailer that was presented to the board earlier this year by the Sharon School 6th Grade class.

Miss Estes said a Parent-Community Involvement Committee is being organized to discuss where to place the recycling trailer in the city.