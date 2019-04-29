The Sharon Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed a home last week on West Main Street in Sharon.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says David and Dallas Marcus were awakened by heavy smoke and barely escaped the burning structure.

David Marcus told firefighters he thought had heard someone screaming in the back of the house before they escaped, but according to Chief Eddings, what the couple was actually hearing was the fire breaking windows and other components in the house exploding in the house, along with things crashing down.

The Sharon Fire Department received mutual aid from Greenfield, Martin, and Sidonia Fire Departments.

Chief Eddings says the couple is fortunate to have gotten out alive, as there were no smoke alarms in the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the couple with temporary housing.