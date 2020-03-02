A Sharon man is in jail after allegedly threatening to cut an off-duty officer with a knife.

Saturday afternoon, Martin Police Patrolman John C. Fulcher was called to the Martin Walmart where off-duty Sharon Police Officer Troy Whitworth stated he was in the restroom and heard 51-year-old Brad Stacey Langley trying to conceal merchandise under his shirt.

When Whitworth confronted Langley about the merchandise, Langley said he’d return it, but as Whitworth attempted to escort him to the manager, Langley tried to throw the merchandise away and pulled a knife on Whitworth, threatening to cut him.

Whitworth told Patrolman Fulcher that he knows Langley from previous contact with him through the Sharon Police Department and that Langley called Whitworth by name when he threatened to cut him.

Langley is charged with Aggravated Assault and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.