A Sharon man is charged with stealing a chainsaw.

32-year-old Danny Michael Frazier, Jr. is accused of stealing the Stihl chainsaw from a Weakley County business and then selling it to another man.

The stolen chainsaw was recovered by Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk.

Frazier is charged with Theft under $1,000 and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.