A Sharon man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an SUV.

45-year-old Ricky Gene Gallimore is charged with Theft of Property over $1,000 dollars after Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputies James Sanders and Christopher Crocker were called to the Gleason Como Highway 190 and found Gallimore driving the stolen Chevy Tahoe on Garrett Road.

Gallimore was also cited for Failure to Appear.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail and set to appear Wednesday in General Sessions Court at 2:00.