A Sharon man is facing multiple charges from a burglary incident last month.

37 -year-old Thomas Allen Anderson was arrested Monday in connection to a break-in and theft from a residence on Sidonia Road in Sharon on July 31.

According to the arrest affidavit, during the initial investigation, Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk found some of the items taken from the residence at an abandoned residence on Corinth Road in Sharon, as well as four-wheeler tracks leading to Anderson’s residence next door.

Anderson denied being at the abandoned residence.

On Monday, Investigator Plunk responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Mt. Vernon Road and gave chase to the vehicle as the driver attempted to evade him.

The vehicle eventually pulled into the driveway at 700 Corinth Road, the same residence to which Plunk had followed the four-wheeler tracks.

When Investigator Plunk approached the vehicle he learned the driver was Anderson, and during a search of the vehicle, more items from the Sidonia Road burglary were found in the trunk.

Anderson is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Theft over $2,500, Evading Arrest, and Driving on a Revoked License.

Anderson is set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.