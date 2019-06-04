A Weakley County man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning near Gleason.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 36-year-old Andrew Edgar Arnold, of Sharon, was stopped by Deputy Chris Crocker for a headlight violation around 1:45 Sunday morning on Bell Store Road.

Deputy Crocker learned Arnold had an active warrant out of Carroll County and the Gleason Police Department drug dog, “Maverick,” was called to the scene and alerted to drugs in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed over 10 grams of methamphetamine, over a gram of heroin, and digital scales.

According to Captain McGowan, the 10 grams of meth would have a street value of about $1,000.

Arnold is charged with Violation of the Light Law, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II Meth with Intent to Resale, and Possession of Schedule I Heroin with Intent to Resale.