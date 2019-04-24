A Sharon man is facing drug charges and a firearms charge after a search of his vehicle revealed meth, marijuana, and Morphine pills.

32-year-old William Wayne Evans was arrested by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Shannon Neal after his car was found parked in the wood line on Firetower Road near Kemp Road in Dresden.

A search of Evans vehicle revealed over 11 grams of marijuana, over six grams of meth, three 15 milligram Morphine pills, along with a large amount of clear plastic baggies and other drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Evans is charged with two counts of Possession of Schedule Two Drug, Possession of Schedule Six Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm While under the Influence, and Driving on a Suspended License.

Evans was released from the Weakley County Jail and will appear at a later date in Weakley County General Sessions Court.