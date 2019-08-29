A Sharon man accused of rape of a child had his charge reduced Thursday and the case bound over to the Weakley County Grand Jury.

40-year-old Gerald Belt was accused in March of Rape of a Child involving an 8-year-old girl.

In court Thursday, after hearing testimony from the girl and arguments from attorneys, Judge Tommy Moore reduced the charge to Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure and bound the case over to the September term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Belt is free on bond. His next court date is September 10th in Weakley County Circuit Court.